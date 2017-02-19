Robert Sutcliffe on the police appeal to find Dewsbury rapist

Police are appealing for help after a 22-year-old woman was raped in Dewsbury in the early hours of this morning (Sun).

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said today: “We are currently investigating a serious sexual assault which took place at about 1am on a grassed area at Overthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

“She has also sustained minor injuries during the assault including, cuts, bruises and scratches.

“She is being interviewed by specially trained officers and we would ask for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident if they would contact us on the non-emergency number 101. The crime reference number is: 1317007844.

“We do not have a description of her alleged attacker at this moment in time.”