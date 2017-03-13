Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have received "numerous reports" of a man indecently exposing himself near a disused railway over the past three weeks.

The incidents occurred near a disused railway line off Vernon Road in Heckmondwike when a man was seen by passersby exposing himself to them.

The man is described as white, aged between 20 and 30, slim and around 6ft.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top which was dark on the bottom half.

Pc Philip Miller, from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Clearly these were distressing incidents for the public who witnessed this man exposing himself and it is possible that there may have been other people who may have seen him who may have information that may help with our enquiries.

“This is a well-travelled path in the area and officers have been conducting increased patrols in and around the vicinity.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 quoting 13170111567 or alternatively pass any information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”