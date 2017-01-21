Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are hunting a man who sexually propositioned two Huddersfield University students on a canal towpath near Wakefield Road yesterday afternoon (Friday).

Detective Inspector Mark Walker of Kirklees CID said the incident occurred near the university’s sports hall at 2.30pm.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

He said: “They were walking along when they were approached by a man who propositioned them in a sexual way. They disregarded his remarks and he has grabbed one of them, committing a sexual offence. Both got away and reported the matter to police.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair. He had stubble and was described as ‘scruffy’ looking.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area but police stress this was an “isolated incident”. Ring 101 with Crime Ref: 13170030736 and ask for DC Caron Park.