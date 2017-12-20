Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting three masked men who tried to rob a jewellers in Thornton Lodge.

The incident happened around 5.45pm yesterday at Gold International on Thornton Lodge Road.

The raiders attempted to force their way in but were unsuccessful.

Police are now searching for the getaway vehicle – a Audi A4 Avant estate with distinctive alloy wheels – which was spotted driving erratically from the scene towards Milnsbridge.

A CCTV image of one of the suspects holding what appears to be a crowbar has been released to help trace those responsible.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are now appealing for information from members of the public who may have been in the vicinity last night and saw the vehicle driving erratically.

“The vehicle then drove down Manchester Road, weaving in and out of traffic, then turned down Bankwell Street towards Milnsbridge and then turned right onto Tanyard Road.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170591750 or alternatively information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.