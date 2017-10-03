Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was sexually assaulted in a ginnel after she was approached by two males.

Detectives have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with the attack in Heckmondwike .

The victim, aged 18, was walking along a path between High Street and Grove Road when the men came up to her. Police say one of them, thought to be a teenager, was holding a wooden plank at the time.

The older man then assaulted the woman.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

The attack happened at around 9pm on Saturday, September 16, and police have now released CCTV images in a bid to identify the men.

The man who assaulted the woman is described as of Asian or Eastern European ethnicity, between 5ft 5in and 5ft 8in tall and aged between 18 and 24 years old. He was of broad build with short dark hair and stubble and was wearing a light grey hooded tracksuit.

The youth is described as Asian, between 5ft and 5ft 5in and aged 14 to 18. He was of slim build with short dark hair and no facial hair, and was wearing a dark-coloured hooded tracksuit.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

The younger suspect was also carrying a wooden plank in his right hand.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the two men or who has any information.

Contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170429102.