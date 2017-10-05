Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after thieves attempted to steal a cash machine earlier this morning (Thurs) from a shop in New Mill.

The thieves broke into the Central England Co-operative store in the village, near Holmfirth , and tried - but - failed - to remove the ATM.

A spokesman for Central England Co-operative said: “We can confirm that an incident took place this morning at our New Mill food store while it was closed.

“Offenders gained entry to the store, damaging a door in the process, as part of a failed attempt to try and remove the internal ATM.

“The store is currently closed while police investigations continue and work is being undertaken to ensure that the building is structurally secure.

“At present we cannot say when we will be able to open the store again for trading. We thank customers and colleagues for their support and patience during this time.”

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.