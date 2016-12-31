Video will play in

A man has died following an incident at Huddersfield Leisure Centre.

The centre was evacuated early this morning and remained completely closed throughout the day.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a 23-year-old male has passed away.

It is thought he has taken his own life inside the centre.

Further details have not been revealed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called shortly after 8am following reports of concern for safety.

"Officers attended and a 23-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), which runs the centre, has closed the premises until further notice.

(Photo: TM)



A sign posted in the window advises people to use the leisure centre by the John Smith’s Stadium.

People with splash park bookings are being contacted by KAL individually.