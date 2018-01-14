Video Loading

Police have closed the M62 motorway in both directions between junction 24 (Ainley Top) and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

The Highways Agency is saying it has been shut due to a "police incident" though no more details have been released.

At this time West Yorkshire Police has been unable to comment.

Drivers are advised to approach with care.

Martin Shaw

M62 now OPEN

The police say the M62 has now re-opened.

Martin Shaw

Long queues at Denshaw

Just heard from one of my colleagues heading back from Manchester and congestion is building on that side of the Pennines.

There are reports of queues of two miles now heading towards junction 22 at Rishworth Moor heading back to Milnrow at junction 21. The A640 towards Denshaw is very congested.

Traffic heading into Denshaw
Traffic building on the M62...

Not the sight you want to see on a Sunday morning. Thanks to Nicky on Twitter for this photo.

Martin Shaw

A view of the M62 at Ainley Top

This is the scene at Ainley Top as police continue to get cars off the motorway.

Vehicles travel east on the westbound carriageway of the M62 after being turned around on the closed motorway
Video shows cars being turned around

Tanya Stagg tweeted this video of cars being turned around by police.

Police car doubles as a traffic sign

Police car with a message for motorists attempting to join the M62 at Outlane.

Police escort HGVs along the motorway

A police vehicle with lights flashing leads several HGVs the wrong way down the closed M62. Police say the closure is “likely to be in place for several hours”.

Martin Shaw

Empty motorway

It’s not often you see the M62 like this and it’s not a sight we want to see.

Traffic diverted at Outlane

Traffic on New Hey Road at Outlane is being diverted away from the M62.

Martin Shaw

Here are the diversions

Trapped traffic is being turned around and released on the motorway. It appears the incident is near to Scammonden.
The diversions you’ll need are Eastbound traffic to follow A672, A58, A646 and A629 and re-join at J24.

Westbound traffic to follow A629, A646, A58 and A672 to re-join at J22.

Traffic turned around close to Scammonden Bridge

A motorway camera near to Scammonden Bridge shows police directing traffic back the way it came.

Martin Shaw

Traffic being brought off the motorway

Our photographer Andy Catchpool says police are bringing eastbound drivers off the M62 down the westbound carriageway. Traffic is building on all surrounding routes now. New Hey Road is particularly heavy.

Police sending trapped cars back the way they came

It’s eerily quiet on the M62 between junction 24 (Ainley Top) and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor. The only cars are those driving east on the westbound carriageway after being turned around by police.

Martin Shaw

Closure could last several hours

West Yorkshire Police says the motorway is likely to remain closed for several hours. Diversions are in place and police are thanking motorists for their patience.

Martin Shaw

Closure at Ainley Top

We have a reporter and a photographer in the area to bring you the latest on the traffic situation. We’ll keep you updated.