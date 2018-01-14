Police have closed the M62 motorway in both directions between junction 24 (Ainley Top) and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.
The Highways Agency is saying it has been shut due to a "police incident" though no more details have been released.
At this time West Yorkshire Police has been unable to comment.
Drivers are advised to approach with care.
M62 now OPEN
The police say the M62 has now re-opened.
Long queues at Denshaw
Just heard from one of my colleagues heading back from Manchester and congestion is building on that side of the Pennines.
There are reports of queues of two miles now heading towards junction 22 at Rishworth Moor heading back to Milnrow at junction 21. The A640 towards Denshaw is very congested.
Traffic building on the M62...
Not the sight you want to see on a Sunday morning. Thanks to Nicky on Twitter for this photo.
A view of the M62 at Ainley Top
This is the scene at Ainley Top as police continue to get cars off the motorway.
Video shows cars being turned around
Tanya Stagg tweeted this video of cars being turned around by police.
Police car doubles as a traffic sign
Police car with a message for motorists attempting to join the M62 at Outlane.
Police escort HGVs along the motorway
A police vehicle with lights flashing leads several HGVs the wrong way down the closed M62. Police say the closure is “likely to be in place for several hours”.
Empty motorway
It’s not often you see the M62 like this and it’s not a sight we want to see.
Traffic diverted at Outlane
Traffic on New Hey Road at Outlane is being diverted away from the M62.
Here are the diversions
Trapped traffic is being turned around and released on the motorway. It appears the incident is near to Scammonden.
The diversions you’ll need are Eastbound traffic to follow A672, A58, A646 and A629 and re-join at J24.
Westbound traffic to follow A629, A646, A58 and A672 to re-join at J22.
Traffic turned around close to Scammonden Bridge
A motorway camera near to Scammonden Bridge shows police directing traffic back the way it came.
Traffic being brought off the motorway
Our photographer Andy Catchpool says police are bringing eastbound drivers off the M62 down the westbound carriageway. Traffic is building on all surrounding routes now. New Hey Road is particularly heavy.
Police sending trapped cars back the way they came
It’s eerily quiet on the M62 between junction 24 (Ainley Top) and junction 22 at Rishworth Moor. The only cars are those driving east on the westbound carriageway after being turned around by police.
Closure could last several hours
West Yorkshire Police says the motorway is likely to remain closed for several hours. Diversions are in place and police are thanking motorists for their patience.
Closure at Ainley Top
We have a reporter and a photographer in the area to bring you the latest on the traffic situation. We’ll keep you updated.