Eorl Crabtree learns how to cheerlead at Dalton S

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are stepping up patrols to reassure the community after a man was shot in Birkby .

The victim – a 35-year-old man – was shot in the leg during an incident at Dappa’s barber’s shop in Crescent Road on Wednesday lunchtime.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield. He has since been discharged.

Two men aged 31 and 41 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remained in police custody on Thursday afternoon.

The attack has shocked the tight-knit community.

Residents reported hearing two gunshots and police and paramedics rushed to the scene.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “The man came hopping out of the barber’s.

“His friend drove off in a car. He (the victim) stayed as armed police and paramedics arrived.”

Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community. We would like to reassure the local community that our local neighbourhood team is maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure residents and our enquiries are very much ongoing.”

A police cordon remained in place outside the shop on Thursday afternoon.