Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a woman reported she was the victim of a serious sexual assault on Friday night.

The alleged attack happened at a house in the Aspley area of Huddersfield.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been interviewed by specially trained officers.

Police carried out enquiries and forensic officers could be seen at the property on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.