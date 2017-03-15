Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a number of incidents of indecent exposure in Kirklees the Examiner asks: Does society think flashing should be laughed off - or is it a first step on the slippery slope toward more serious sexual offences?

Crime Reporter Louise Cooper recaps the latest incidents police are investigating before asking Child Protection Expert Dr Bernard Gallagher at Huddersfield University to shed light on the subject.

Police have confirmed they are investigating numerous reports that a man exposed himself near a disused railway line off Vernon Road in Heckmondwike in the last three weeks.

And in a separate incident on March 1 a naked man was reported lurking around the Calder Valley Greenway in Mirfield.

The man, described as appearing “completely naked”, was spotted around on the Greenway near Hopton Primary School in Lower Hopton.

For more information on reporting incidents or to give information to police call 101.

Q. So what motivates someone to expose themselves?

A. It is an attention seeking behaviour built on a desire to shock people. These crimes are committed predominantly by men and very few cases of young men.

Often those who carry out acts of indecent exposure have problems in other areas of their lives, possibly forming relationships and may be seeking sexual gratification.

Indecent exposure is rightly recognised as sexually harmful behaviour and as a crime. Imposed on bystanders, it can be both humiliating and intimidating.

There is likely to be an element, in the offender’s motivation, of wanting to control the victim.

Q. How do incidents affect victims?

A. Victims can be upset but not to the same extent as if they had come into physical contact with the offender.

A lot depends on the context of the incident. If the victim is alone or a perceives the incident could escalate into something more serious, then clearly it could have a more serious affect on that individual.

Victims are routinely offered counselling - if they come forward.

Q. Is today’s flasher tomorrow’s rapist?

A. It’s still an area which could use further research. Some of those individuals will go on to ‘contact’ offences. Some of them won’t.

Q. What measures can be taken to prevent this type of offending?

A. It is encouraging that the Government has recently introduced mandatory sex education in schools. By putting a focus on what’s appropriate, particularly for boys and young men that’s a positive step.

For those who are already offending, there would be treatment to address their behaviour.