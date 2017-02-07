Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a car lot in Cleckheaton.

Crews from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton attended the fire at Trade Cars on Bradford Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It is thought one of the vehicles set on fire and flames spread to three other vehicles, including vans and a car.

No-one was injured, although a fire service spokesman said there was a security guard on site at the time.

Police are now investigating.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the scene at 2.18am after reports a car and vans were on fire.

“Officers attended the scene and we are now investigating the incident as possible criminal damage. A fire investigator will be at the scene today (Tuesday) to clarify whether there are any suspicious circumstances.”