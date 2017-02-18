Man dies in Thornhill after being hit by car

Man dies in Thornhill after being hit by car

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a 32-year-old man died when he was struck by a car following a fight close to a Dewsbury pub last night.

Police were called at 8.40pm to The Town, Thornhill, after the man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Police say enquiries are being made to establish the full circumstances behind his death.

The inquiry is being led by West Yorkshire ’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and the area around The Scarborough pub has been cordoned off.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The Examiner believes there was some kind of fight in the street before the man was hit by the car and there were angry clashes involving up to 30 youths.

Scarborough landlord Richard Leather, who has been at the pub for 19 years, said the deceased was a regular customer, a tea-time drinker.

He said: “I understand he got run over but I wasn’t here at the time. He was a nice lad, kind-hearted, an ideal customer. He would come in for a couple of pints at tea-time.

“He worked for a local dust extraction company and worked all over the country.

“I think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”