Police were called to investigate a fire which badly damaged a three-storey terraced house in Linthwaite.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the burning property on Manchester Road at around 11am today. No-one was at home but the fire caused extensive damage.

The cause is believed to be electrical. After starting in a bedroom, the flames spread to a kitchen on the floor below.

A fire service spokesman described it was a severe fire which had been burning in the bedroom for some time. The property is situated behind a parade of shops.

Fire crews from Huddersfield and Slaithwaite attended. An ambulance crew also went to the scene.

No-one was available to comment from West Yorkshire Police.