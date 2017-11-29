Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are continuing to investigate a report of a racist attack on a woman in Batley.

Last week Nikki Hurst, 32, said she had been attacked by three Asian males when she was walking in Lady Ann Road in Batley.

She said the attack, near to the Mill Village Shopping Complex, happened on October 31 at 6.45am when the men approached her and launched verbal abuse, before pushing her and kicking her.

She described falling to the ground, sustaining the head wound and serious facial injuries as a result.

A video showing Nikki’s injuries has been circulating online.

Today the force confirmed enquiries were ongoing.

Their statement follows a report last Tuesday in which police described the attack as “racially aggravated”. At the time Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a terrible incident and one which left the victim with very serious injuries. We have been in regular contact with her to enable us to investigate the incident fully.

“I would like to appeal to members of the public who have witnessed the incident or have any information to come forward and assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170506171.