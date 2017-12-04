Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police who responded to calls about a ‘lifeless body’ in a car park got quite the surprise.

Officers received two reports of youths kicking someone on the ground and headed to the scene.

When they got there, they found what appears to be a crash test dummy lying beside bins.

PC Morgan Taylor, of West Yorkshire Police, tweeted this photo on Sunday morning with a ‘grimacing’ emoji, adding: “Two calls earlier tonight of youths kicking someone on the floor.

(Image: @WYP_PCTaylor/Twitter)

“Two calls from two different people saying the same thing: lifeless body left lying in the car park.

“When we got there, we saw this in the gloom...

“Just for a second we thought the worst...”

It is thought the incident took place in Calderdale as PC Taylor, who has 20 years of experience, is based in the borough.