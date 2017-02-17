Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police made an arrest after a bus collided with a car on Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge.

The crash happened between the junctions for Rowley Lane and Woodsome Road.

One person was also taken to hospital following the accident on Friday morning.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 10.50am to Penistone Road near the junction with Woodsome Road following reports of a collision involving a bus and a Skoda estate car.

“One person was arrested. Another person was taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be serious.”

An eyewitness who drove past the scene said: “The bus looked very badly damaged and there were loads of police and ambulances at the scene.

“Lots of drivers were held up around the bottom of Rowley Lane.”