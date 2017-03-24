Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police probing a brawl on a street in Dewsbury have made five further arrests.

Five men aged between 20 and 36 were arrested and questioned after the alleged brawl on Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, on Sunday night.

The men have since been released on police bail.

It occurred at 10pm, with reports of men brandishing weapons as a large group gathered in the street.

Officers attended the scene and the group soon dispersed, with the reason as to what sparked the trouble still unclear.

Police earlier in the week arrested three men, two aged 30 and one aged 33.

Eight arrests have now been made in total.

Anyone with any information on Sunday’s incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170126299.