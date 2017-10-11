The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police investigating a machete attack in Crosland Moor have confirmed they arrested two men in connection with the violence.

A 38-year-old man who suffered serious arm injuries was placed under arrest while he was being treated in hospital following the disorder on Blackmoorfoot Road on Monday evening.

The injured man has since discharged himself from hospital.

Now it has emerged that police had arrested a second 38-year-old man.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been bailed.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing into the altercation, which took place at about 7.40pm.

Police said two men who had been walking on Blackmoorfoot Road had become involved in an altercation with a group of youths, resulting in two people being assaulted with a large knife.

“Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by Kirklees CID and officers continue to appeal for information,” said a spokesman.

“Anyone who saw the affray or who can assist officers should contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170468783.”

Witnesses who saw the attack described seeing five or six young men attacking two men near to Chapel Terrace. They described seeing a gang armed with a machete, a lump of wood and a martial arts weapon called nunchuks – two sections of wood connected by a cord or chain.

One witness said: “The attacker was hacking at his arm again and again with a machete.”