Police name couple who died in Brighouse smash

Police continue to investigate cause of crash

A tribute at the crash scene in Wakefield Road, Brighouse
A couple killed in a road crash in Brighouse have been named.

Joe De Garis, 30, and Natalie Sanderson, 26, both from Leeds, died when their VW Golf was in collision with a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Both vehicles were travelling in Wakefield Road towards Brighouse near Myers’ Building Supplies at around 8.40pm on September 6.

Tributes have been paid on social media and a dedicated page has been set up in Joe’s memory.

The Examiner understands Joe was a building contractor and Natalie was a nursery nurse.

Scene of fatal car accident on Wakefield Road in Brighouse
Laura Oakes posted on Natalie’s Facebook page: “Words can’t even describe how sorry I am and gutted that you’re now living with the angels.

“You have a heart of gold, Natalie, and are proof that big guy only takes the best!”

Louise McCullagh also posted: “I hope you knew how much you were loved, admired and appreciated.”

Claire Earl said: “Absolutely heart wrecking waking up to this news. Won’t be the same without you.”

A poignant floral tribute was also placed at the scene of the crash.

It reads: “Joe and Natalie. Such a tragic loss of young life. All our love xxx”

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate.

A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 13160385147.

