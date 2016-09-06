Login Register
Police name man who died after falling from building in Albion Street

West Yorkshire Police hand over file to coroner's office

Simon Morley
Police incident on Albion Street, Huddersfield.

A man who died after falling from a tall building in Huddersfield town centre has been named by police.

Dean Porter, 45, of Huddersfield, was killed after plummeting from a building in Albion Street early on Monday morning.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that Mr Porter was pronounced dead at the scene, which is close to Huddersfield Police Station.

Detectives from Kirklees CID launched an investigation following the grim discovery of Mr Porter’s body at 5am.

A white tent was erected at the foot of a flats complex near a home furnishings store and a sandwich shop and the road was sealed off to preserve the scene for forensic examination.

Man's body found in Albion Street Huddersfield
The road was re-opened later in the day.

No details have been revealed about exactly what happened but officers have now established there were no suspicious circumstances.

A police file will be passed to the coroner’s office for further investigation and an inquest will be held later.

Simon Morley
Police incident on Albion Street, Huddersfield.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, confirmed that Mr Porter was the man who died.

She added: “His death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Enquiries are continuing.

