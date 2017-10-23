Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A toddler who died after falling from a West Yorkshire tower block has been named.

Elliot Procter, aged 18 months, was the infant who died in the tragedy at Newcastle House in the Barkerend area of Bradford on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the tower block at 5.10pm to reports of a baby having fallen. Residents tried to resuscitate him but were unable to save him. Police said some residents were left “traumatised” by what they had seen.

A 23-year-old woman has now been charged with murder after the tragedy.

Police said Gemma Procter, of Newcastle House, will appear before Bradford Magistrates’ Court charged with the offence.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”