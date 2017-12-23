Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The blood-soaked police officer who ended up in A&E after a Mad Friday attack in Bradford has thanked the public for their support and good wishes.

A picture of PC1874 – known only as Simon – was posted by his sergeant on Twitter.

The shocking image showing a deep gash on his head produced a big response and the officer later tweeted: “Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. Absolutely staggering the amount of love coming my way!”

Metallicat tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Dreadful you have suffer this abuse when you’re attempting to help others. Some of us appreciate the difficult job you do for all.”

Another tweeted: “Absolutely disgusting. I wish your officers a full and speedy recovery. Something needs to be done about this and I’m sick of reading about this sort of attack on police/fire and ambulances workers.”

Sgt Alex Artis told how three officers were injured in just two hours last night. Another officer was thought to have suffered a broken hand but x-rays found it was only a sprain.

Sgt Artis later tweeted an update on PC1874 and wrote: “Spoken to him this morning. Very sore and slept badly so not coming into work tonight.

“Thankfully the other officer with hand injury found no breaks but badly sprained.

“The support shown from everyone has been overwhelming. Thank you for all your messages of support.”