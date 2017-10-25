Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire police officer was left with a broken collarbone when a suspect head slammed him into the floor - yet the alleged attacker was cleared at court.

Pc Karl Heath suffered serious injuries and he is one of several officers from across the country who have bravely shown off their injuries and told their stories to try and prevent the public lashing out at police officers and other 999 workers.

The new campaign - Protect the Protectors - is calling for a change in legislation, leading to tougher sentences for those who assault police officers and other emergency service workers.

A review of sentencing for those convicted of assaulting police officers is also being called for - all too often sentences being passed do not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence.

It also says all police officers should be equipped with body-worn video, Taser and spit and bite guards.

Pc Karl Heath, of West Yorkshire Police, was investigating a report that a woman had been assaulted by her neighbour when he was attacked.

As he went to arrest the suspect, and tried to put the cuffs on, the suspect allegedly grabbed him and lifted him above shoulder height before slamming him head first into the floor.

Pc Heath’s collarbone was shattered and he later required a metal plate fitting to repair the damage.

He also suffered cuts and swelling to his head as well as severe bruising across his torso.

The officer was off work for four months and initially he was unable to wash or feed himself without help from his wife.

Even when he returned he was on restrictive duties and became nervous if he faced any confrontation.

Pc Heath said: “I decided it was necessary to arrest him. I got one cuff on him and he became very violent.

“He put one hand on my stab vest, the other under my crotch and lifted me to his shoulder height. Then he slammed me head first on to the floor.”

And he believes body-worn cameras would have helped secure a conviction.

The officer added: “For some reason, the jury didn’t think that we had proven beyond reasonable doubt that he had committed the crime. Body worn video would have gone some considerable way to prove exactly what happened that day.”

Six other officers are at the forefront of the campaign including a female officer left battered and bruised after a suspect resisted arrest and another female officer who was head butted resulting in broken teeth.

The Police Federation said figures show there is an assault on a police officer every four minutes with a total of two million unarmed attacks and a further 300,00 assaults using weapons over a 12 month period.