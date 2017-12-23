Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer was left smeared in blood from a deep head wound after being attacked on Mad Friday in Bradford.

The officer, who has not been named, was one of three officers to be assaulted in the space of just two hours.

Two of the officers needed hospital treatment, and one had suffered what was believed to be a broken hand.

Sgt Alex Artis, of West Yorkshire Police , posted this picture on Twitter during Mad Friday night, the name given to the last Friday before Christmas when revellers hit town and city centres to celebrate.

Sgt Artis wrote: “Mad Friday is living up to its name sadly. 3 of my officers assaulted in last 2hrs. Sat at hospital with 2 of them. 1 with likely broken hand & 1 with this awful head injury. Assailants in custody. This is not what we come to work for. #ProtectTheProtectors #policingbradford.”

Another Bradford officer also tweeted about what happened. PC Martin Brearley wrote: "Every day we leave our homes and families to complete a hard day's work."We all try to return in the same condition as we set off for the day, sadly some of us are assaulted at work."

PC Cath Gallimore tweeted: "This is absolutely terrible. Why should we as cops think this is okay?"