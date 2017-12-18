Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who abandoned his shoeless ex-girlfriend at the roadside was in breach of a decade long court order not to contact her.

Richard Gleave was seen in his car by an off-duty police officer who discovered that he was in breach of his restraining order.

He pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The order was made in 2015 and runs until 2025 but magistrates heard that he breached this on October 8.

On that date a female PC was in the Hebden Bridge area headed towards work when she saw Gleave’s ex stood in the middle of the road with no shoes on.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “Beside her was a grey Astra travelling slowly past.

“As the driver levelled with the police car he wound his window down and said: ‘She’s my girlfriend and she’s being a f*****g idiot’ and then drove off.”

The police officer asked if she was alright and she responded that he was her ex-boyfriend and he’d driven her from her home in Oldham to Hebden Bridge.

She explained that she’d asked him to stop the car due to some difficulties between them and wouldn’t see him again.

Mr Bozman said: “When the officer got into work she checked both parties on the system and it was revealed that Mr Gleave was the subject of a restraining order.”

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that the relationship between the 27-year-old and his ex was still ongoing.

Gleave, of Crown Street in Hebden Bridge, will be sentenced on January 4 as a probation report is needed.