A police officer was slapped after a row over an order at a Huddersfield fast food restaurant got out of hand.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the argument at McDonald’s in Kirkgate started in the early hours of June 13.

The manager was upset by a disturbance involving a group of customers and police were called.

As one of the officers tried to determine what had happened, Marishah Wilson, of Wellington Street in Oakes, slapped him.

The 23-year-old’s boyfriend Paul Chase, of the same address, was also arrested for becoming obstructive as he got in between her and the officer.

Wilson said that her brother was involved in an argument with a member of staff over some food he’d purchased.

She felt that the officer was using too much force with her brother and threw a slap at him but pleaded guilty to assault.

Chase, 33, admitted obstructing the officer as he was concerned about the PC “bearing down on” his girlfriend.

District Judge Michael Fanning told them: “Police in the town centre at this time of the morning find it almost impossible to distinguish between the more serious offences and those who are being bloody-minded and stupid.

“You two are in that category and I suspect you are incredibly embarrassed by being in this situation.”

Wilson was told to pay a total of £325 in fines and court costs while her boyfriend must pay £315.