Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer “has been spoken to” after parking his car on the zig-zag markings outside Holmfirth High School.

The vehicle, belonging to North Yorkshire Police, was pictured in Heys Road by a parent at 3.30pm on Wednesday at the height of “pick-up” time for parents collecting their children.

The parent, who asked not to be named, said the police car was parked on the opposite side of the road to the school’s main entrance with the front wheels encroaching onto the zig-zag markings.

The man said: “I don’t know how long it had been there, but there was a car’s width of space behind it beyond the drive. The police are quick enough to tell us not to park on zig-zags.”

Bad parking has long been an issue for many local schools on narrow and busy roads. The Examiner reported last May how parents and pupils at Dalton School staged a protest over dangerous parking following “near misses” between cars and children.

Craig Jansen, head of Holmfirth High School, said: “All we request is for parents to be considerate of other road users and local residents and the fact that we have children coming in and out of school at the beginning and end of the school day. The school communicates very effectively with our parents. The vast majority of our parents are respectful and considerate and we appreciate that.”

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “The photograph shows a North Yorkshire Police vehicle which was carrying out enquiries in the area at the time. The driver involved has been spoken to.

“Anyone wishing to make a complaint about the conduct of an officer on duty can do so via the force website.”