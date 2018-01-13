Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two police officers were hurt following a collision between a police car and a getaway car fleeing the scene of a burglary.

The incident occurred at the Subway store in Centurian Way, Cleckheaton, at around 11pm on Friday when officers attended and spotted a vehicle leaving the scene.

The police car and a dark-coloured Seat Leon collided leaving the officers with minor injuries.

Four men then fled from the Seat. A cash till was taken during the burglary and has since been recovered.

A 23-year-old man was later arrested and remained in police custody

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to call Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13180019991. Alternatively they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.