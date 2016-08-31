Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Police officers stopped Lockwood driver for not having insurance — and smelled cannabis

Lee Varley arrested for possession of drugs and driving offences

A Huddersfield man has been banned from driving for two years after police found he didn’t have a valid licence.

And further checks revealed he had a bag of cannabis in the car, Kirklees Magsistrates’ Court heard.

Lee Varley, 32, of Lockwood Road, Lockwood, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and driving offences.

The court heard Varley was spotted by police at Lockwood petrol station on August 11 after his Ford Focus was picked up on their system for having no insurance.

Officers asked Varley about it and he admitted he didn’t have any insurance.

While speaking to him officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis. They searched the car and found a quantity of the Class B drug.

The drug was seized and Varley was arrested.

The court heard Varley was not under the influence of the drug at the time.

Magistrates issued a community order for 12 months with 40 hours unpaid work and two year driving ban.

