One of Kirklees’ most wanted burglars and 25 prolific offenders have been arrested in Dewsbury in a crackdown.

The arrests were made during a five-week campaign which ended last month to tackle shoplifting, traffic offences and anti-social behaviour in the town.

It was also aimed at raising awareness of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) and resulted in one suspect being arrested on suspicion of grooming a girl under 16.

No further details of those arrested have been released but police have hailed the campaign a ‘fantastic result’ and a positive step to reassuring the community they are pro-actively targeting criminals.

Sgt Chris Piggin, of Kirklees police, said: “The multi-agency teamwork and response during this operation has been fantastic and a brilliant result we managed to arrest and detain one of the district’s most wanted criminals for burglary and theft offences.”

The campaign saw police join forces with other agencies and even created a ‘drop-in’ cafe in Dewsbury town centre to offer advice and meet local people.

And there are now plans to continue its success with a permanent community point in the town centre.

PC Nicola Wiltshire, who is leading on the anti-social behaviour aspect of the operation, said: “Now the operation has concluded we are looking at plans to create a more permanent presence in the town centre after the feedback we’ve had from this operation.”

Police were supported in their campaign by town centre businesses including Sainsbury’s, Asda and Lidl.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson added: “The results from this innovative operation speak for themselves. It’s fantastic to see such positive partnership working tackling key issues at a local level in keeping our communities safe.”

‘Policing results in numbers’ here’s a breakdown of the campaign’s results:

One domestic related arrest for breach of order

One CSE arrest relating to grooming a girl under 16

25 arrests for offences including theft from a shop, breach of confiscation order, breach of direction to leave, an assault, obstructing an officer, wanted on warrant and public order offences

9 incidents of anti-social behaviour were positively dealt with and four suspects were banned from the town centre for 48 hours

70 vehicles were stopped – 19 of which were seized with no insurance and eight were issued prohibition notices

16 traffic offence reports

One roadside fine of £750 for falsely declaring insurance details

16 prohibition notices issued with VOSA and HMRC

Multiple warning notices issued with Kirklees licensing