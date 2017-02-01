Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are continuing to investigate a terrifying ‘machete attack’ in Salendine Nook.

And they have told how this type of incident is ‘extremely rare’ for Huddersfield and will be stepping up patrols to reassure the community.

The shocking incident, which was potentially witnessed by dozens of students, happened outside Salendine Nook High School at around 4pm yesterday and was captured on video.

It shows a young man with his face covered and holding what appears to be machete confronting another young man on New Hey Road, one of Huddersfield’s busiest roads.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Teen brandishes huge knife outside Salendine Nook High School Share this video Watch Next

A woman who saw what happened said two people were armed with machetes and a third had a large bladed knife.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible.

“This type of incident is extremely rare for Huddersfield.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“There will be an increased police presence of uniformed officers in the Salendine Nook area today, and especially around Salendine Nook High School this afternoon, to reassure the community and to be available for members of the public to come forward with information.

“We are trying to establish the exact nature of the incident and have a number of witnesses to speak to.

“We would urge anyone who has not already done so, who saw what happened to contact us.

Video: Terrifying moment youth brandishes huge knife outside school

“We’d also ask anyone who filmed or photographed what happened to share the footage to help our enquiry.”

Speaking of the investigation Insp Walker added: “No arrests have been made and no-one was injured.”

No-one at Salendine Nook High School was unavailable for comment this morning but staff were aware of the incident.

Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0999 of January 31.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.