A man with links to Fartown has gone missing from a hospital ... and police are worried for his welfare.

Tariq Rashid, 23, was reported missing from hospital in Wakefield last Friday (Dec 29) and has not been seen since.

He is 5ft 9ins and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black combat trousers and black trainers.

Police say he has links to the Fartown area of Huddersfield.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1402 of December 29.