A double stabbing in Huddersfield is being treated as attempted murder by police.

Two women are seriously ill in hospital after the stabbing in Dalton .

A 41-year-old man remains in custody this afternoon where he is being questioned about the alleged attack.

The women were badly hurt in the early hours of this morning and detectives have described their injuries as ‘significant’.

Police were called to an address in Greenlea Court at 2.20am.

The women, aged 25 and 42, had suffered stab wounds and are currently in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in hospital.

Both have been taken to Leeds General Infirmary for specialist treatment.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a serious assault where two people have sustained significant injuries, but the consequences could have been much worse.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries but I would appeal for anyone with information on this incident to get in touch with police.”

Police have described it as “an isolated incident.”

The house was cordoned off and forensic experts spent most of yesterday examining it for evidence.

Anyone who with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.