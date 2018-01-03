Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are probing the mystery death of a driver on the M62 slip road at Brighouse after his skip lorry was found abandoned with its engine running.

Officers were called to the eastbound exit slip road at junction 25 at 2pm on Tuesday.

Police found the body of a man in his 40s on the embankment nearby. Officers believe the man was the driver of the lorry.

Paramedics attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead. His family has been informed.

No further details regarding the nature of the incident have been released but police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the man’s death.

The slip road was closed for five hours to allow the investigation to take place.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling along the M62 east bound and has seen an articulated skip wagon pulling up ahead of the slip road, the driver exiting the vehicle, or who has seen the vehicle travelling along the carriageway.

“Equally, officers would like to hear from any drivers travelling along the section of motorway with dash cams who may have captured the vehicle travelling, or stationary and would ask those motorists also come forward.”

Police confirmed they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle prior to 11.25am.

Anyone with any information should contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting log 820 of January 2