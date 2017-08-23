Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police swooped at two properties in Huddersfield yesterday and recovered 30 cannabis plants.

The pre-planned operation to tackle illegal drug production and supply saw officers carry out early-hours raids at addresses in Luck Lane, Paddock and Manor Rise, Newsome .

A search of the Luck Lane property resulted in the recovery of 30 cannabis plants.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the Manor Rise property on possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Residents awoke to find police searching the Manor Rise property and the police sniffer dogs on the scene.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw the dog unit with its boot open and the handler take it into the house. I could see a police vehicle with its boot open with what appeared to be cannabis.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers will continue to act on information from the local community and would ask anyone with information on the production, sale or use of illegal drugs in their local area to contact police on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.