Detectives investigating an attack which left a teenager with facial injuries have released CCTV.

The 19-year-old man was seriously injured after the assault on Commercial Street, Halifax, near the junction with Silver Street.

The assault happened on Sunday, November 27 at 5am.

Det Con Jason Mohan, of Calderdale CID, said: “We would like to speak to the man on the left of the CCTV and would appeal to anyone who can help us identify him to come forward.

“I would also appeal to the other people in the CCTV to come forward as it is possible they may have vital information about the incident.”

Enquiries into the assault are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact DC Mohan via 101 quoting incident 13160713628.

