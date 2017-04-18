Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police searching for missing Huddersfield teenager Alicia Moran have released a CCTV image of a man she may be with.

The 14-year-old from Linthwaite has been spotted in Manchester. She went missing from home on Sunday afternoon .

Her family are very concerned for her welfare and police have now released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to after a sighting at the city’s Arndale Centre.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Alicia is described as slim, 5ft 4in tall with her hair in a messy bun. She was last seen wearing a back woolly coat and a mini dress.

Det Insp Craig McKay, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing enquiries to find Alicia and are very concerned for her welfare as are her parents.

“We do now believe she is in the Manchester area and would like to speak to the man pictured who she has been seen with.

“I would ask that man, Alicia, anyone who can identify this male, or anyone who has any information about Alicia’s whereabouts to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing West Yorkshire Police log 618 of April 16.”