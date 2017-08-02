Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police would like to speak to this man captured on closed circuit TV after an incident on a train between Mytholmroyd and Bradford Interchange.

British Transport Police are investigating allegations that a man touched himself inappropriately on the train, in front of a man and a woman.

A police spokesman described what happened as an incident of “outraging public decency.”

After the incident, which took place at 7.20pm on Saturday, July 14, the man left the train at Bradford Interchange and ran out of the station.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help the investigation.

If you know him, please call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference number 570 14/7/17.