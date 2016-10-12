Login Register
Police release CCTV of missing man Robert's Bidski's last known movements

  • Updated
  • By

The 60-year-old's car was found near Bretton Park

CCTV of missing Robert Bidski

CCTV showing some of the last known movements of a missing Dewsbury man has been released.

Police are continuing to search for missing Robert Bidksi after his car was found near Bretton Park.

The 60-year-old was last seen in Chickenley, near Dewsbury, where he lives, before his family reported him missing at 9pm on Monday.

Officers and mountain rescue teams have been searching fields and woodland near Bretton Park off Denby Dale Road, where his car was found.

Footage from a local shop showing him buying drinks has now been released.

CCTV of missing Robert Bidski

Mr Bidski has been described as a white man, 5ft 10 tall, of slim build with grey hair and a goatee beard. When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey wool jacket which was waist length, blue faded jeans and grey shoes.

PC Bronwyn Carter, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Robert and are appealing to members of the public who may have seen him or know his whereabouts to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information on Robert’s whereabouts is urged to call PC Carter via 101.

