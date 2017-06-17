Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal to find a family’s possessions which were stolen from a removal van while they were moving house.

While the Smith family was moving into their new home in Hipperholme thieves stole one of the three removal vans they had rented.

In the van, stolen from Lightridge Road, Hipperholme, on June 1, were children’s items including a Batman lamp, Star Wars toys and snowboarding gear.

The Luton van with the registration MV12 0HL was stolen between 11.30am and 12pm while a second van was being filled.

Ben Smith, who has two young children with his partner Sara, earlier said: “The sad thing is that 90% of the contents are worthless to them and will no doubt be discarded.”

Police said thousands of pounds of possessions were in the van including:

- a Mama’s and Papa’s grey wardrobe, white wardrobe and chest of drawers;

- a Batman lamp, baby’s cot, children’s Star Wars toys and children’s soft toys;

- Oakley snowboarding goggles, jackets, trousers and fleeces;

- jewellery, including a sentimental snake bracelet;

- kitchenware, white goods, and pots and pans.

PC Joanne Coldwell, of Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing. I would ask members of the public to cast their minds back to June 1 and ask for anyone who has any information or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch with police.

“The victims lost a large number of possessions in this theft and we would appeal for anyone who is offered any of the items described or sees them for sale, to please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huddersfield police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170248013.