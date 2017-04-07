Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released without charge two boys suspected of involvement in the stabbing of a pupil from North Huddersfield Trust School.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and arm at 3pm on Wednesday in the Red Doles Road, Fartown Green Road area. He was released from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary the same day.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said: “ Both juveniles have been released without charge on police bail. Enquiries are still ongoing.”

Yesterday (Thurs) parents at the school were reassured that it was still “a safe learning environment” following the incident.

A spokesman for the school said the school was supporting police with their enquiries. He said: “We are aware that an incident took place on April 5 which was off the school site and happened after school had ended.”