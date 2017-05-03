Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have renewed their appeal to trace the mother of a baby girl whose bones were discovered at a Wakefield beauty spot a year ago.

The tot’s remains were found by a member of the public at Washlands nature reserve, just off a towpath leading from Wellbeck Lane on May 3 last year.

The small bones were found in a blue plastic bag wrapped in a pair of dark coloured leggings bought from Matalan.

A forensic analysis suggested that they had been left in the area prior to October 2015.

Officers have now built a DNA profile for the mother and appealed again for her, or anyone she may have confided in, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.