Detectives investigating a serious attack in Huddersfield have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A man in his 30s was attacked at around 4am on Sunday outside the Verve Bar in Byram Street.

The victim, who has not been named, was struck once after an argument with a group of men.

Police said the man was taken to hospital for treatment for a fractured jaw and may need surgery.

Det Con Chris Eglen, of Huddersfield CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or who can assist the police with our enquiries.

“This assault has left the victim with serious injuries and I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it.”

The suspect is described as an Asian man, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with dark short hair. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with any information should contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170394940.