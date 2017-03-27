The poem Roxy's mum chose to be read out at her d

Detectives are continuing to appeal for help after a 36-year-old woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Heckmondwike in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were told a woman had been attacked near a grassed area in Little Green Lane at Six Lane Ends.

She had met the suspect in the Acapulco Nightclub in Waterhouse Street, Halifax, on Saturday night, before leaving with him in a taxi from outside the club.

The taxi driver dropped them off in Little Green Lane and left the scene. At 4am she was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

A police spokesman said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are continuing to appeal for information.”

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 20s, with short brown hair and brown eyes.