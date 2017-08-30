Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating after a car was deliberately set alight in Ravensthorpe this morning.

The attack, which police are treating as arson, happened in Spen Valley Road shortly before 8am.

Fire crews from Huddersfield attended the scene and witnesses told how the owners of the car tackled the fire themselves until crews arrived.

Witnesses told how how they heard a noise outside and saw flames coming from the vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra.

A police cordon was established at the junction with Huddersfield Road to preserve the scene for further examination.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police attended on Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury, at about 8.15am this morning to a report of a suspected arson attack on a parked vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and enquiries are ongoing into the incident which is being linked to recent disorder in Dewsbury.”

The incident comes as detectives are already investigating two fire-arms incidents in Dewsbury this week.

On Monday two men were arrested after a car crash behind Dewsbury Police Station. The occupants of the car felt there was a pursuit and firearms discharge before crashing the car. The men arrested were not in the car.

On Tuesday a man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after being shot in a “drive-by shooting” in Dewsbury. Eyewitnesses reported hearing two shots from the vehicle, possibly a Black Toyota Yaris.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.