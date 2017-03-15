Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police who swooped on a street in Birchencliffe believed a suspect had a gun.

The drama unfolded on Ainley Road in the early hours of Saturday but police have only now confirmed why there were there in force.

In the end three people – a man and two women – were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and money laundering.

The man was also detained on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

A woman who lives nearby but does not wish to be named said: “It was about 3am and they woke up the whole neighbourhood with a tannoy shouting ‘Armed police, come out with your hands up!’

“It was like something out of a Hollywood film. This is Huddersfield, not the Bronx.

“My other neighbour went out and was told to go back inside.

“We all want to know what’s gone on. This is a quiet family area.”

Police were still on the street on Saturday.

The resident added: “Nobody has had the decency to reassure neighbours. It was a very frightening experience. They took spades to the back garden and came away with bags and foil tunnels.

“We don’t know if it’s drugs or what. Our kids play on these streets, we need to know who we are living near. Should we be worried?”

Another resident added: “The neighbours were mortified about what was happening at that time in the morning. It’s a rented house and the following day we could see the police digging in the garden.”

A spokeswoman said: “One male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, on suspicion of possessing a firearm and on suspicion of money laundering.

“Two females were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and on suspicion of money laundering.

“All three have been released from police custody and enquiries remain ongoing.”