Armed police acting on firearms intelligence in Deighton now believe the tip off was a hoax.

Armed officers were called to Deighton Road on Tuesday lunchtime and carried out a search of a house.

But police have now revealed they believe the information, which claimed a group of men had a firearm in the area, may have been a hoax.

Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson, of Kirklees CID, said: “We received information that a group of males were in possession of a firearm in the Deighton area.

“After a search of a property we believe it may have been a hoax call, but our response to this information will hopefully reassure the public that we will take all steps necessary to ensure firearms are taken off our streets.

“Our priority remains public safety and we remain committed to tackling those who are suspected of using a firearm, suspected to be in possession of a firearm or have threatened violence with a firearm.”

The warning comes after a string of firearms raids including one last Thursday in New Hey Road, Oakes , which resulted in one man being arrested.

To pass on information to Kirklees CID call 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.