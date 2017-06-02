The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On average FIVE motorists every day were the first to be handed tougher penalties for using mobile phones whilst driving in West Yorkshire.

And the crazy – and potentially deadly – acts of some of them have been revealed to include: a man spotted doing his online banking on the M5 motorway; a school minibus driver on the phone with 10 children on board; and a lorry driver using a bright pink phone at the wheel.

From March 1, those who fall foul of the rules have faced receiving six points on their licence and a £200 fine – up from the previous penalty of three points and £100.

The changes mean new drivers risk losing their licence for sending a single text.

Jack Kushner, a spokesman for Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake, said he couldn’t believe the number of drivers “selfishly using their mobile phones behind the wheel.”

Figures obtained following Freedom of Information requests to all forces recorded 5,977 drivers being caught in the four weeks after the clampdown was rolled out.

The actual figure is likely to be higher as seven forces did not provide figures and some cases may not have been logged at the time FOI responses were issued.