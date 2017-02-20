Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

WEST Yorkshire Police, the NHS and the Royal Mail are discussing ways to promote responsible dog ownership following rising public concern over dog attacks.

The force hosted a conference on Monday to raise awareness about attacks and how agencies can work together.

It follows a number of attacks in Huddersfield, one of which caused the death in Sheepridge of David Ellam, 52, last year. A man was charged last week with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Last year the Royal Mail said 16 postmen and women were bitten by dogs in Huddersfield in a 12-month period.

West Yorkshire Assistant Chief Constable Mark Milsom said: “At a time where significant financial cuts continue to impact the public sector, we feel it is important to highlight this issue and continue improving co-operation across all agencies, including educating owners and, where appropriate, carrying out enforcement activities.”

The force recently revealed that the number of banned dogs it seized was declining, from 200 in 2014 to 66 in 2016. A Freedom of Information request showed the number of seized dogs returned to their owners had fallen, from 128 in 2014 to just 30 last year. The number of seized dogs put to sleep fell from 72 in 2014 to 36 last year. Those charged with an offence fell from 78 in 2014 to 31 last year.